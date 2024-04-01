Retirement Guys Formula LLC Has $544,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,929,000 after acquiring an additional 197,327,361 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,613,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,670,000 after buying an additional 742,887 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,288,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,458,000 after buying an additional 78,919 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,052,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,586,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,394,000 after buying an additional 126,088 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.52. 189,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,881. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.31. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $47.47.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1462 per share. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

