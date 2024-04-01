Retirement Guys Formula LLC Has $954,000 Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,419,831. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.80.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.79.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

