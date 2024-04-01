Retirement Guys Formula LLC Lowers Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC cut its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after acquiring an additional 264,159 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,729,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,224,000 after purchasing an additional 200,586 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,448,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,915 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $57.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $63.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -79.35%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

