Retirement Guys Formula LLC Makes New $2.12 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 52,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF makes up about 1.1% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IFRA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 544.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

IFRA traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.36. The stock had a trading volume of 185,615 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

