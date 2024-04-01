Retirement Guys Formula LLC Makes New $2.18 Million Investment in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 106,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,000. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAAU. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 250.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 301.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000.

NYSEARCA AAAU traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.13. 1,252,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,900. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $22.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.63.

