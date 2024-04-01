Retirement Guys Formula LLC Makes New $6.59 Million Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 139,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,587,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.5% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 490.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.91. 254,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,908. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

