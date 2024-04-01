Retirement Guys Formula LLC Purchases 1,065 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:VLO traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,673. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.52 and a 200-day moving average of $136.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $172.46.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.23.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

