Retirement Guys Formula LLC Sells 408 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,728,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.92. The stock had a trading volume of 321,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,688. The firm has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.50. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $62.24.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.