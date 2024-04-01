Retirement Guys Formula LLC Sells 8,127 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lessened its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,127 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,867,000 after purchasing an additional 990,496,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 81,068,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,788,000 after buying an additional 1,616,463 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,299 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,941,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,251,000 after buying an additional 309,641 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,565,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,415,000 after buying an additional 157,346 shares during the period.

SCHE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.35. The company had a trading volume of 355,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,946. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.31. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

