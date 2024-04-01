RH (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $264.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $201.00 to $264.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 21.37% from the stock’s current price.

RH has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up previously from $285.00) on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RH from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.15.

Shares of RH stock traded down $12.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $335.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,906. RH has a twelve month low of $207.26 and a twelve month high of $406.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $275.27 and a 200-day moving average of $268.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.46.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.99). RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 199.51%. The business had revenue of $738.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in RH by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in RH by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in RH by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in RH by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

