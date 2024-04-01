Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Short Interest Up 32.1% in March

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the February 29th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.4 %

RIGL stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.39. 283,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,787. The stock has a market cap of $242.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.95. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 78.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

