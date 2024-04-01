Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Shares Down 2.6%

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) fell 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.49. 2,689,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 6,796,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

RGTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, March 15th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $231.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.43.

In related news, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 46,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $91,262.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,052,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,717.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 46,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $91,262.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,052,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,717.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,599 shares of company stock valued at $194,030. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

