Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Receives $12.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Rithm Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jonestrading upped their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Rithm Capital stock opened at $11.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Rithm Capital has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $11.33. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $709.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rithm Capital will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rithm Capital

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Rithm Capital by 605.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Rithm Capital by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

