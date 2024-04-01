Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RITM. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jonestrading raised their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Rithm Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Rithm Capital stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 624,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,254. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Rithm Capital has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $11.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.82.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $709.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rithm Capital will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 211,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 19,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Rithm Capital by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Rithm Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 125,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Rithm Capital by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

