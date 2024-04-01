Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 1.2%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.78 and last traded at $10.82. Approximately 9,379,307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 42,838,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.26.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.22.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,829.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,751.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at $690,829.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 396.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

