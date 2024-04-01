Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HOOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.04.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $20.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 1.63. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $20.55.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $286,172.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,892.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $62,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 921,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,451,348.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $286,172.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,892.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,435,027 shares of company stock valued at $34,531,948 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,261,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,702 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,936,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,087,000 after buying an additional 2,101,325 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,205,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,081,000 after buying an additional 2,517,012 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,514,000 after buying an additional 2,486,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,981,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,337,000 after buying an additional 943,515 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

