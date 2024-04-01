Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$171.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$164.00 to C$171.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.92% from the company’s current price.

CNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$180.64.

Shares of CNR stock traded down C$0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$177.98. The company had a trading volume of 211,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$143.13 and a twelve month high of C$181.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$173.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$162.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$113.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.06. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 33.43%. The firm had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0022696 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total value of C$342,577.38. In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 488 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$177.40 per share, with a total value of C$86,571.20. Also, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total value of C$342,577.38. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

