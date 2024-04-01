Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $97.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank set a $100.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.92.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

Shares of WFG opened at $86.43 on Thursday. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.91%.

Institutional Trading of West Fraser Timber

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,845,000 after buying an additional 47,956 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,818,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,239,000 after buying an additional 499,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,809,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,144,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,984,000 after buying an additional 272,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,134,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,533,000 after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Featured Stories

