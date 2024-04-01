Royal Bank of Canada Trims B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Target Price to $3.50

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BTG. CIBC downgraded B2Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on B2Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.10.

B2Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $511.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. B2Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B2Gold

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in B2Gold by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,343,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 103,507 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 24,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 30,187 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Articles

