RT Minerals (CVE:RTM) Shares Down 16.7%

Shares of RT Minerals Corp (CVE:RTM – Get Free Report) traded down 16.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 148,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 85,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

RT Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$763,750.00, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.02.

About RT Minerals

(Get Free Report)

RT Minerals Corp, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It also explores for gold, base metal, and rare earth elements. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Link-Catharine RLDZ gold property that consists of 15 unpatented single cell mining claims covering an area of 220 hectares in one claim block located in the Town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RT Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RT Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.