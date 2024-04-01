RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Trimmed by Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV decreased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises 1.3% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,580,608,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,726,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,871,000 after buying an additional 256,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,059,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,735,000 after purchasing an additional 60,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. UBS Group upped their target price on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.12.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.76. 9,503,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,144,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.77. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. RTX’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

