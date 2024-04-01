RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group lessened its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in RTX were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 28,910 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $2,438,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 3.5% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 0.1 %

RTX stock opened at $97.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $129.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.77.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.12.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

