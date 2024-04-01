RTX (NYSE:RTX) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.23% from the stock’s current price.

RTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.12.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.38. 1,418,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,010,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.77. RTX has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $104.91. The company has a market cap of $129.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that RTX will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Quarry LP bought a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

