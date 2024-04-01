Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their market perform rating on shares of Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
Rumble Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RUM opened at $8.08 on Thursday. Rumble has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65.
Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.13 million. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 38.52% and a negative net margin of 143.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rumble will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rumble
About Rumble
Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rumble
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.