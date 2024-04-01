Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.78

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.78 and last traded at $53.47, with a volume of 6559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on RUSHA. StockNews.com cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 4.38%. Rush Enterprises’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.41%.

Insider Activity at Rush Enterprises

In related news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $543,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,073.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Enterprises

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,915,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,359,000 after buying an additional 2,274,689 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,193,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,863,000 after buying an additional 2,041,125 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,581,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,225,000 after buying an additional 1,220,003 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,037,000 after buying an additional 1,002,869 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,531,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,343,000 after buying an additional 744,310 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

