Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) traded up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.86 and last traded at $6.83. 804,682 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,217,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 28.95% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $193.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 88,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $567,727.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 603,614 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,201.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 21,362 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $124,540.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,336.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mattias Stetz sold 88,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $567,727.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 603,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,201.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,880 shares of company stock worth $1,130,025. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 16.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after purchasing an additional 30,403 shares during the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

