Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,156 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 0.9% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $39,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,482 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 39,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total transaction of $4,733,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,311,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,205,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 901,258 shares of company stock worth $256,569,563. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.1 %

CRM stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $301.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,011,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,702,375. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $292.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.73, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.31 and a 12 month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

