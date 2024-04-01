Sarah Condella Sells 2,000 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sarah Condella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Sarah Condella sold 1,724 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $102,267.68.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Sarah Condella sold 1,880 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $106,953.20.

On Friday, February 23rd, Sarah Condella sold 1,021 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $60,974.12.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Sarah Condella sold 1,079 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $66,358.50.

On Thursday, February 15th, Sarah Condella sold 965 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $59,279.95.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $147,000.00.

Shares of EXAS traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,173,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,319. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $56.05 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 459.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

