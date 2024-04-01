SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SBFG stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.21.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 45,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 66,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 157,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

