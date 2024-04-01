Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Trading Up 0.4%

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.23 and last traded at $55.05. Approximately 1,101,859 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 11,329,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.81.

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.87.

The stock has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at $11,816,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

