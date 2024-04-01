Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SRRK. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $17.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 8.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Scholar Rock has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $21.17.

In related news, SVP Mo Qatanani sold 2,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $31,891.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,538.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 6,634 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $105,679.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,049.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mo Qatanani sold 2,002 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $31,891.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,538.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,844 shares of company stock worth $534,887. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 279.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

