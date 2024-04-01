Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Fusion Capital LLC

Fusion Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 464,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 67,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 131,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,310,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHX stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.98. 1,400,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,668. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $62.24.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

