Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 490.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,701. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $49.54.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

