Scotiabank Increases Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$21.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LUG. Raymond James set a C$17.50 price target on Lundin Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$19.00 price target on Lundin Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Desjardins upped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Gold currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$20.15.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE LUG opened at C$19.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$14.23 and a twelve month high of C$19.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.23. The stock has a market cap of C$4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). Lundin Gold had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of C$259.63 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 1.4275862 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lundin Gold

In related news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.73, for a total transaction of C$1,673,330.00. 59.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

