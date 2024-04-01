Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 266,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 508,186 shares.The stock last traded at $15.41 and had previously closed at $15.12.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 360.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 203.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Seabridge Gold during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

