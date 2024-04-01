SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU) Short Interest Update

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the February 29th total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SeaStar Medical Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICU traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,744,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,212,008. SeaStar Medical has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in SeaStar Medical by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 346,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 96,972 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SeaStar Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaStar Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SeaStar Medical by 181.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 52,550 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaStar Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SeaStar Medical Company Profile

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

