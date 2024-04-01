Seele-N Price Hits $0.0000 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Seele-N token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $414,169.98 and approximately $294.30 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00007515 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00014699 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00023127 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001711 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00014258 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,763.54 or 0.99852927 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000095 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.35 or 0.00139331 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00001877 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

