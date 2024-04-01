Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 959,500 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the February 29th total of 787,700 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 775,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Selina Hospitality Trading Down 36.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNA opened at $0.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27. Selina Hospitality has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selina Hospitality

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Selina Hospitality by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 21,016 shares in the last quarter. SVB Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Selina Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selina Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selina Hospitality in the third quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Selina Hospitality in the third quarter valued at $1,781,000.

Selina Hospitality Company Profile

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company in Australia, Asia, the United States of America, Mexico, Central America, South America, Europe, Israel, and Africa. Its portfolio includes lifestyle and experiential Millennial- and Gen Z-focused hotels with 118 destinations in 24 countries across 6 continents.

