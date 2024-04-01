Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.49, but opened at $28.52. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Semtech shares last traded at $29.77, with a volume of 1,158,235 shares traded.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SMTC. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.
Semtech Stock Up 9.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.45.
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
