Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2024

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTCGet Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.49, but opened at $28.52. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Semtech shares last traded at $29.77, with a volume of 1,158,235 shares traded.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SMTC. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,090,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,861,000 after buying an additional 2,769,314 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,504,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,958,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,927,000 after buying an additional 1,466,665 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 1,084.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,445,000 after buying an additional 915,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 374.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,148,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,168,000 after buying an additional 906,430 shares during the period.

Semtech Stock Up 9.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.45.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

