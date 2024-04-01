Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Receives $39.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.67.

ST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,389.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 761.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $36.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -734.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.03.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is -959.81%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

