SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $33.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on S. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.04.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.02. 591,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,322,266. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 0.66. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.40 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 54.53% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,243.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $999,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 349,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,243.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 37,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $911,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,549.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 916,578 shares of company stock valued at $22,206,535. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

