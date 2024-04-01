SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Invests $363,000 in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.51. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

