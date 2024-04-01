Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Position Reduced by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,988 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $2,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHEL traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $67.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,587,496. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $217.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.21 and its 200 day moving average is $64.88.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

