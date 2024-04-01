Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Shares Gap Down to $35.49

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.49, but opened at $34.08. Shinhan Financial Group shares last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 28,033 shares trading hands.

SHG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.3953 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Shinhan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.06%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

