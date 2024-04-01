Short Interest in Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Drops By 10.5%

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 903,700 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the February 29th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVTE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

In other news, insider Hunter Gillies sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,251 shares in the company, valued at $63,394.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider George A. Eldridge sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $50,440.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Hunter Gillies sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,394.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,563 shares of company stock worth $1,010,853. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 1,351.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

AVTE stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.66. The stock had a trading volume of 138,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,188. Aerovate Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $30.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $798.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Featured Articles

