Short Interest in ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Increases By 9.3%

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 675,800 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the February 29th total of 618,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,758.0 days.
ALS Stock Performance
CPBLF remained flat at $7.93 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83. ALS has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $9.03.
ALS Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ALS
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for ALS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.