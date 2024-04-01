Short Interest in ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Increases By 9.3%

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 675,800 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the February 29th total of 618,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,758.0 days.

ALS Stock Performance

CPBLF remained flat at $7.93 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83. ALS has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $9.03.

Get ALS alerts:

ALS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates through Commodities and Life Sciences segments. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies.

Receive News & Ratings for ALS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.