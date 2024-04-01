Short Interest in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Increases By 22.4%

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the February 29th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 736,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Alto Ingredients

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Alto Ingredients Stock Up 9.5 %

Alto Ingredients stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. Alto Ingredients has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $165.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.