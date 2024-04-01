Short Interest in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Grows By 20.5%

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,560,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the February 29th total of 37,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,594 shares of the airline’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the airline’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,952 shares of the airline’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the airline’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

AAL stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.49.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

