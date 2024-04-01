Short Interest in Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Drops By 12.0%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the February 29th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Ascendant Resources Stock Performance
Shares of ASDRF stock remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. Ascendant Resources has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.19.
Ascendant Resources Company Profile
