Short Interest in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Grows By 25.3%

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the February 29th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 618,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Insider Activity at AtriCure

In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $307,510.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,065.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $307,510.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,065.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $60,621.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,616 shares of company stock worth $423,212 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AtriCure by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,766,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $170,100,000 after purchasing an additional 76,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AtriCure by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,914,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $193,234,000 after purchasing an additional 58,501 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in AtriCure by 2.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,209,989 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $158,445,000 after purchasing an additional 86,485 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AtriCure by 17.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $188,171,000 after purchasing an additional 427,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in AtriCure by 2.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,409,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,416,000 after purchasing an additional 33,348 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure Price Performance

Shares of AtriCure stock traded down $1.38 on Monday, reaching $29.04. The stock had a trading volume of 144,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,579. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $59.61. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.02.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATRC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.57.

View Our Latest Report on ATRC

About AtriCure

(Get Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.